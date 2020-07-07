Brother Richard C. Duke
Rick Duke triumphantly finished his journey through the valley of the shadow of death on Monday, July 6, 2020. Because of God's word, God's grace, and the mercy of Jesus Christ we trust he has finally entered into the shinning light of Heaven. Rick trusted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 2002. He always said he was so thankful he knew his God and Savior personally, before he abruptly entered into that valley of the shadow on August 29, 2008. His God helped him.
Rick fell and suffered a severe high spinal cord injury and was instantly paralyzed from the neck down. Complications quickly piled up and made every minute of his life very challenging. But Rick said that on the first day he was injured, the Lord gave him overwhelming Rest in his heart. By the power of the Holy Spirit that rest and peace restored his soul over and over through the 11 years, 10 months and 8 days of his journey towards Heaven.
Born May 7, 1957, he is the son of Steve and Emily Duke. Rick married Tracy (Cook) in 1988. He has said that was the happiest day of his life. They made a great team and relied on the Lord's grace and power to overcome their daily trials. The Lord helped them build a new, wonderful life together at home, with their sons, right along with the profound disabilities. Rick faced all days with faith, courage and joy! Jesus was with them every minute through that long valley. Praise Jesus! Rick had worked for Maines Paper and Foods for over 20 years, but he said his most important job was being a dad to his two sons, Ryan and Eric. He was a faithful member of Living Word Church in Syracuse.
Rick is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tracy (Cook) Duke; sons, Ryan (Lily) of Chittenango and Eric (Kara) of North Syracuse; grandchildren, Weston, Clayton and Waylon; parents, Steve and Emily Duke of Binghamton; sister, Linda (Kelly) Wildoner of Binghamton; and brothers, Roy of North Carolina, Ron of Binghamton, Kevin (Bridget) of Montrose, PA, Mark of Binghamton and Mike (Carol) of Binghamton.
On April 17, 2020 Rick and Tracy shared their testimony online at "Living Word Live", the video is available to view at vimeo.com/419570508
We are so grateful to our Living Word Church family and neighbors for their prayers, love, care and all manner of support shown to us these years. We thank Dr. Barb Krenzer for caring and advocating for Rick and Tracy for so many years. We thank all the staff of Hospice of CNY for the support they were to us. With God's grace Rick lived well with all this help.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 am to Noon on Thursday, July 9 at The Living Word Church. The service will follow the calling hours. Burial will be at Onondaga Valley Cemetery in Syracuse.
Contributions may be made to The Church of the Living Word, 6101 New Court Rd., Syracuse, NY 13206.
