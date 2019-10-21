|
|
Richard C. Krach
Kirkwood - Richard C. Krach, 85, passed into the waiting arms of his wife Madeline and daughter Laurie on October 19, 2019. Dick is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Ruby Krach, son-in-law Michael Hurd and grandson Brandon Sedleck. Dick served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-56 and then founded J & R Auto Service on Robinson St. with his dad, where he served the needs of his customers for 48 years. He was a Life Member of the Binghamton German Club and sang for many years in it's chorus. He also was sang in the choir at St. Mary of the Assumption Church and was a member of American Legion Post 1645. Dick loved his family and friends with all his heart. He was strong and hardworking right up to the day of his death. He also enjoyed travel and watching NASCAR at Pocono Raceway.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 am Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton . In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to wounderwarriorsproject.org in memory of Dick.Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019