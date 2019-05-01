Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Senger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Senger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard C. Senger Obituary
Richard C. Senger

Vestal - Richard C. Senger, of Vestal, NY died, Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home at the age of 83. He was predeceased by his wife, Dianne C. Senger, his parents, Frank and Elaine Senger, sister, Joan Jones brothers-in-law; Ronald Jones and Bruce McWilliams, sisters-in-law; Gloria Senger and Donna McCartney. He is survived by his children; Michael (Lori) Senger, Susan (Don) Menrisky, Lorraine (Dave) Bruster, Jennifer Senger, grandchildren; Marissa and Morgan Senger, Alexander and Natasha Menrisky, Brianna and Noah Bruster, brothers; James (Tammy) Senger and William Senger, brother-in-law, Larry McCartney, nieces and nephews and special friend and companion, Liz Helstein. Richard was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, he was a US Airforce veteran serving during the Korean War, he was founding member #3 of the Vestal Elks Club. Richard retired from IBM as an Electrical Engineer graduating from Gannon University in 1963. He had 27 years of service at IBM retiring in 1993. Richard was awarded several US patents and authored published works. He also held a variety of engineering leadership and management positions during his career at IBM. He later worked as an Engineering Consultant for Celestica Corporation for several years. Richard was an avid outdoorsman whose passion was hunting, boating and fishing with his family and friends at his cottage on Oneida Lake. He enjoyed bowling, singing and loved music especially the musical group ABBA. He enjoyed spending time with good friends at the Russian Club and Elks Club. Richard was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now