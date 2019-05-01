|
|
Richard C. Senger
Vestal - Richard C. Senger, of Vestal, NY died, Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home at the age of 83. He was predeceased by his wife, Dianne C. Senger, his parents, Frank and Elaine Senger, sister, Joan Jones brothers-in-law; Ronald Jones and Bruce McWilliams, sisters-in-law; Gloria Senger and Donna McCartney. He is survived by his children; Michael (Lori) Senger, Susan (Don) Menrisky, Lorraine (Dave) Bruster, Jennifer Senger, grandchildren; Marissa and Morgan Senger, Alexander and Natasha Menrisky, Brianna and Noah Bruster, brothers; James (Tammy) Senger and William Senger, brother-in-law, Larry McCartney, nieces and nephews and special friend and companion, Liz Helstein. Richard was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, he was a US Airforce veteran serving during the Korean War, he was founding member #3 of the Vestal Elks Club. Richard retired from IBM as an Electrical Engineer graduating from Gannon University in 1963. He had 27 years of service at IBM retiring in 1993. Richard was awarded several US patents and authored published works. He also held a variety of engineering leadership and management positions during his career at IBM. He later worked as an Engineering Consultant for Celestica Corporation for several years. Richard was an avid outdoorsman whose passion was hunting, boating and fishing with his family and friends at his cottage on Oneida Lake. He enjoyed bowling, singing and loved music especially the musical group ABBA. He enjoyed spending time with good friends at the Russian Club and Elks Club. Richard was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019