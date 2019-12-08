|
|
Richard C. Soovajian
Vestal - Richard C. Soovajian, 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather passed away on December 7, 2019 at Mercy House after a courageous one-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He will be forever missed by his devoted wife of 54 years, Gloria, his loving daughter Kim (Roger) Lawson, and his granddaughter Amelia, aka Papa's Sweetheart. He was predeceased by his parents, Catherine and Henry Soovajian, his sister Joan Sebesta, mother-in-law Fannie Jeavons, nephew Michael Sebesta, and brother-in-law Bruce Hayes. He is survived by his sister-in-law Jeanette Hayes and nieces Barbara (Skip) Hayes and Brenda (Ed) Dziadzio, brother-in-law William (Nancy) Jeavons, nephew Michael Jeavons, and niece Christa (Mary) Jeavons, brother-in-law Robert Sebesta and niece Lisa (Kyle) Brown. Dick was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He attended Broome Community College and New York University. He was 38-year employee with NYSDOT, where as a hardworking engineer he oversaw construction of many bridges in the Triple Cities. Upon retirement, he signed on with the State Emergency Management Office and shortly thereafter was called upon to go to NYC on 9/11 when terrorists hit the World Trade Center. He took great pride in performing damage assessment there for the following year. Following his service in NYC, he joined Adjusters International and dispatched to New Orleans to perform damage assessments after Hurricane Katrina. He loved the outdoors, including fishing, hunting and his favorite sport, golf, whether on the course or TV. He loved adventure and travel. He and Gloria visited 43 countries, took 29 cruises, and he enjoyed them all. His love of life will be truly missed. He was a strong and dependable man who always kept his word. Our thanks go to friends and neighbors Sue, Chelsea, Brett, Kevin, Marge, Ann and the staff and volunteers at Mercy House. A Funeral Mass for Dick will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Church from 10:30 AM until Mass time at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Dick's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. Mckinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019