Richard C. Sprague
1920 - 2020
Richard C. Sprague

Endicott - Richard (Papa) C. Sprague, 100, of Endicott, passed away peacefully at Lourdes hospital on November 17, 2020. A WWII veteran, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 77 years, Gilese (Geegee) Sprague, his daughter Tina Mae, his parents, brothers and sister, and dear friends. Papa is survived by his loving family, daughter, Betty (Stan) Fendryk; son, Richard N. Sprague; granddaughters, Victoria "Tory" Sedlacek (Damian), Miranda "Randi K" (Robert) Corvin; great grandchildren, Adeline, Willow, and Nathanael; step grandsons, Stan, Sherwood, Jesse Fendryk and their families. At the request of Richard (Papa) Sprague, there will no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Richard (Papa) Sprague may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Central New York Chapter at 6215 Sheridan Drive, Amherst NY, 14221.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
