Richard D. Humphrey Sr.



Binghamton - Richard D. Humphrey Sr., age 75, of Binghamton, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1945, in Lutz, FL. He was the son of the late Jackson and Bertha (Lisk) Humphrey. He was predeceased by four brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Patricia M. (Jagel) Humphrey, son, Richard D. Humphrey Jr. and wife Heather, of Binghamton, NY, daughter, Sharon Smith and husband Norman, of Prior Lake, MN, five grandchildren, Paige, Lindsay, Dylan, Scout and Isabel and two great-grandchildren, Nevin and Easton. Richard served in the United States Coast Guard from 1962 to 1966 on the ship USS Half Moon based out of New York. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, woodcarving and gardening. A Mass will be held at a later time. Interment will be in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery, Montrose, PA. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.









