Richard D. Thomason
Endicott - On July 11, 2020, Richard D. Thomson, loving father and grandfather, passed away at age 62. Richard was born to John and Mildred Thomson in Staten Island, New York. Richie grew up on Staten Island, graduating from Susan Wagner High School before attending DeVry to become a computer technician, a career he followed his entire life. Richie lived on the Island until moving to the Endicott area 15 years ago, where he worked for BOCES and became a huge part of life at Maine-Endwell. Whether it was his role as dad, step-dad, grandfather, or coach, Richie was a father figure to everyone around him. Coach Richie always preferred a foul shot than a flashy 3-pointer, but didn't mind flashiness when the Yankees would spend big on free agents. Known as "The Big Dog" on the golf course, Richie went on a yearly trip to Myrtle Beach with his friends. The true goal of the trip was to avoid winning the Horse's Rear End trophy, awarded to the player who had the funniest and usually most embarrassing moment; Richie was a multiple time winner. Richie loved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will surely still be watching this season led by Tom Brady in heaven. He is survived by his son Michael (Catherine) and his granddaughter Riley.