Richard David Turner
Easley, SC - Richard David Turner, 78, husband of Mary Ann Brecka Turner, of Easley, SC died Friday, August 23, 2019. Born in Binghamton, NY, Dave was a son of Dorothy M. Folmsbee Turner and the late Lt. Col. Eugene C. Turner, USAF Ret.
Dave graduated from Chenango Valley High School in 1959 and attended Broome Technical College and later, Elmira College, graduating with business degrees. In 1960, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Brecka of Endicott, NY, and married in 1962.
Dave worked for Syracuse Bearing and settled in Horseheads, NY. They welcomed three children, Cathleen Diane, David Shawn, and Darrin Brecka. In 1977, Dave accepted a position with Motion Industries in Greenville, SC and moved the family to Easley.
As a youth, Dave enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, swimming, boating, skiing, tennis, baseball, horseback riding and Scouts. He also enjoyed roller skating, reading and piano. Later, Dave was involved with numerous organizations including Kiwanis, Civitan, Elks, Exchange Clubs and supported many youth activities.
He joined the Knights of Columbus in 1963 and started Councils in Horseheads, NY, and Pickens, SC where he was a charter member of the 4th Degree Assembly and three time past Grand Knight.
Dave was involved with the Pickens County Literacy Association and Library delivering books and tutoring. He volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem, and was active in St. Francis Hospital as Chapel Sacristan. At his church, Dave was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Men's Club. He was involved with the Cursillo movement, Kairos Prison Ministry, Walk to Emmaus, a local HIV/AIDS Team Ministry, and a Diocesan Director of SEARCH (teens encounter for Christ).
Dave was a man of strong faith and was deeply involved in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Greenville, SC. He dedicated his life to the teachings of Jesus Christ, putting his faith in action as a humble servant. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
In addition to his loving wife of 57 years, he is survived by his mother, his three children, Cathleen D. Turner (Jim Cummings) of Hillsborough, NC, David Shawn Turner (Jill) of Duvall, WA, and Darrin B. Turner of Clemson, SC, four grandchildren, Jonathon Turner, Cpl. Taylor Turner, USMC, Magdalena Cummings, and Lillian Cummings, and a brother, Scot M. Turner (Barbara) of Paden City, WV. In addition to his father, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey S. Turner, and two infant brothers, Bruce J. Turner, and Mark S. Turner.
Memorials may be made in Dave's name to St. Anthony of Padua Parochial School, 311 Gower St., Greenville, SC 29611 or American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter St. Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204. Condolences may be made to the family at www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019