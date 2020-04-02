Services
Windsor - Richard E. Beers 57, of Windsor passed away at Lourdes Hospital on March 18, 2020. He is predeceased by his brother Timothy L. Beers. He is survived by his children Ashley Astrologo and Nicole Beers; granddaughters Genevieve and Madaline; mother and stepfather Shirley and Russ Karas of Windsor; father Lee Beers of NC; brothers and sisters Colleen (Jeff) Springsteen, Rusty (Gerri) Karas, Holly (Dan) Kundrata, April Beers, BJ Beers, Jason Beers; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Rick was always known for trivia and a lot of useless information. He was loved by all and will be missed. There will be no services at this time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
