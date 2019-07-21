|
Richard E. Cross
Whitney Point - Richard E. Cross, 95, formerly of Whitney Point, NY, passed away on July 14, 2019, after a brief illness. A memorial service for both Richard and Eleanor will be held at Root Funeral Home in Greene, New York at 2 p.m. on September 7, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Kattelville Cemetery, 1924 NY-12, Binghamton, New York.
Richard graduated from Whitney Point High School and began a 42 year career with IBM in Endicott, NY. Shortly after beginning at IBM, Richard joined the Navy and was stationed in waters off New Guinea until the end of World War II. On July 27, 1946 Richard and Eleanor Bush were married and had a loving relationship of 70 years. He retired from IBM in 1983. He loved the NY Mets and during all of his retirement he watched nearly every game. In his younger days Richard held many jobs around Whitney Point. He delivered papers, he set pins in the bowling alley, he mowed lawns and he tended a large garden. He was dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Donna Seymour (Mark), son, Thomas Cross (Jackie), two grandsons, Thomas J. Cross (Amber), Justin Seymour (Becky), two granddaughters, Jaimie Ciabarra (Mario), Jill Giera (Mark), six great-grandchildren, Tessa, Cody, and Ella Ciabarra, Camryn and Avery Giera, and Maddox Cross; several nieces , nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor, his parents Louella and Chester Cross, five siblings and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the staff at Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services who provided him with excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road., Suite 110, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019