Rev. Father Richard E. Dellos
Binghamton - Rev. Father Richard E. Dellos, died at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton NY Tuesday morning August 11, 2020 at the age of 77.
He was predeceased by his parents Vera and Dominick Dellos.
He is survived by his sister Gloria (Ralph Sr.) Shafer, of Endicott NY; brother Robert Dellos of Endicott NY; his nieces Kristie Nicolosi, Katrina Shafer and Lucille Dellos; his nephews Ralph "Chip" Shafer Jr, Peter (Lori) Shafer and Dominick Dellos. He is also survived by many cousins and close friends.
Some of Richard's life enjoyments were golfing, going to baseball games, traveling, listening to music and going to concerts, skiing and of course enjoying a good meal at one of his favorite Italian restaurants with family and friends. He loved dogs, especially his long-time best friend Bronco. He would travel across the country just to visit his family or see a good ball game.
Richard had an amazing work ethic, starting his first job as a paperboy and later as an overnight security guard at IBM in Endicott. Richard knew he was called to become a priest from the age of 7 years old. He would recite an entire mass in Latin as a child in his home. He was a graduate of Seton Catholic High School and then went on to St. Andrew's Seminary and St. Bernard's Seminary. He later received his Master's in Theology. Later in life, Richard found an interest in acting and was cast by John Martoccia in the movies Vito Bonafacci and Death of a Tree.
Richard loved reading and crafting the perfect homily. He would always search the newspapers for the perfect current event to create a powerful correlation to messages from the gospel. Richard had a gift of establishing deep connections with everyone whom he interacted. Although he conversed more like a friend, he was a natural counselor and coach. After a long conversation with Richard, you would feel a weight lifted and he would leave the conversation carrying the burden for you.
Rev Father Richard Dellos was a pastor at St. Joseph St. Patrick's church since 2002. He also served at Immaculate Conception in Fulton 1968-1969, St. Mary of the Assumption in Binghamton 1969-1975, Our Lady of Pompei in Syracuse 1975-1980, Newman Chaplain at CCBI Syracuse 1975-1980, Our Lady of Good Council 1980 - 1984, Blessed Sacrament in Utica 1984-1989, Immaculate Conception in Greene 1989-2001, St Joseph in Oxford 2000-2001, and St Joseph St Patrick 2002-2020. He also had the great joy of taking a Sabbatical in Rome Italy, in 2001-2002.
Calling Hours for Father Dellos will be held Sunday Aug 16 at St. Joseph St. Patrick's church from 4-7pm. All services for Father Dellos will be private.
As Richard had a special place in his heart for the less fortunate, in lieu of sending flowers, we ask that you send donations to the Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen. Donations can be made through their website at www.mmwsk.org
or regular mail to St. Joseph St. Patrick's Church 702 Columbia Street Utica, NY 13502.