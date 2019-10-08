|
|
Richard E. Foley
Binghamton - Richard "Dick" Foley, 82, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife Lucille Muro Foley and his brother and sister-in-law Tom and Jeannie Foley. He is survived by his wife Rachelle Carroll Foley, daughters Monica and Margot, sister Ann Renninger (Steve) and brother-in-law Ralph Muro (Jeannie), Aunt Gloria Hanrahan, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dick was born in the Bronx to Mary and Gene Foley and raised in the small town of Dushore, PA among a large, loving Irish-American family. He graduated from St. Basil's High School at 17, earned a B.S. from East Stroudsburg University and a Master's from Temple. Dick started his career as an educator at Girard College in Philadelphia and as a camp counselor in the Adirondacks. He moved to Binghamton in 1962 and went to work teaching and coaching at East Junior and North High. He married the former Lucille Muro in 1964 and loved joining her large Italian-American family. They raised two beloved daughters, Monica and Margot and shared a happy, laughter-filled 49 year marriage. In 1968 Dick went to work in the Maine-Endwell school district where he was a highly respected teacher, coach, principal and Athletic Director. In 2016 he was honored to be inducted into the NYS Athletic Directors Hall of Fame. His Endwell colleagues became a group of friends who became like family. He especially loved all the years camping at Sampson and boating on Cayuga Lake. Dick remained a proud Spartan for the rest of his days, often attending games long after his 1997 retirement. Dick was an engaged and involved community member, serving for decades in Rotary, on the Town of Dickinson planning board, the Broome County Stop-DWI basketball tournament, and as a NYS track official. In retirement Dick enjoyed many years as a snowbird in Destin, Florida, where he met his wife Rachelle in 2015. They married in 2017 and cherished all their time together afterwards. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11th at 8:45 at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc., 137 Robinson St, Binghamton, followed by a 9:30 funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 10th from 4-8 pm at Shea Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Danielle House or to the St. Basil's Storm Damage Fund, www.ihmdushore.com. Warm, outgoing and gregarious,
Dick always looked on the bright side of life with his beautiful blue eyes. We were blessed to have him in our lives, will cherish our time together, and will follow his guide to "remember the good times."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019