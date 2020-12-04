Richard E. Judd Sr.Kannapolis, N. C. - Richard E. Judd Sr, 88, of Kannapolis, NC and Port Dickinson, NY, passed away in Kannapolis on Nov 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, her daughters Christine(Thomas), Caroline(Craig), daughters Robin, Debra, son Richard, daughters Judy(Gail), Linda(Robert), Sue, and step-daughter Kelly(David) from previous marriages. He is also survived by his sister in law Lucinda(Keith), many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, plus his devoted fur baby Tralee. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Eleanor Mungle Judd, his brothers Robert, William, his sister Johanne, and his special daughter in law Lorie Judd.Dick was a graduate of North High, in Binghamton, NY. He retired from NYSEG, after 32 years of service, where he was manager of the Display Dept. on Noyes Island. He lived many years in Port Dickinson, and for several years was part of the Village Board of Directors.After he married Carol, in 1989, one of the first things he did was to have a large shop built, so he could pursue his hobby of carpentry and wood working. The large Noah's Arc, at the entrance of Port Dick Park, is an example of Dick's craftsmanship.Dick hadn't been retired from NYSEG very long, when he joined the Hillcrest Fire Dept. He soon became a member of their Med Team, was a First Responder, and after training and taking many courses, he became an EMS. He retired from there after 10 years of service, in 2003.Also after his retirement from NYSEG, Dick took a part-time job with the First Ward Action Council. He thoroughly enjoyed working for them, where he was able to use his various skills doing home repairs for the elderly in Broome County. Several years later, when he retired from there, he was asked to serve on their Board of Directors, which he did until 2003.In 2003, Dick and Carol moved to the warmer climate of North Carolina. For many years they spent their summers at their cottage on Petonia Lake, in Greene, NY, enjoying their time with family and friends. Years later, when they sold the cottage, they once again resided in Port Dickinson for the summers.Dick was a faithful member of Ogden Hillcrest UMC in the summer months, and Mt Mitchell UMC during the remainder of the year. His church families were very important to him. He was very well liked and appreciated all through his life.A private viewing for the immediate family was be held on Wed, Dec 2nd at the Wm R Chase and Son Funeral Home from 1-2 o'clock. A grave side service was officiated by Rev. Joyce Allen, at Vestal Hills. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ogden Hillcrest UMC, Mt Mitchell UMC, or the Hillcrest Fire Dept. in Dick's name.