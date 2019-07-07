|
Richard E. Lobacz
Port Crane - Richard E. Lobacz, 54, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at Wilson Hospital. He was loved by everyone he met and was a great father, son, brother, and worker. Richard was predeceased by his father Chester and brothers Mark and Billy. He is survived by his mother Rita, his kids Dimitri and Antonia, brother Larry, sister-in-law Geri, the mother of his children Dena, mother and father-in-law Claudia and Richard Rogers, and countless friends and family members. Richard was an avid golfer, an active outdoorsman, and a wonderful cook.
Calling hours will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Hillcrest from 9:00-10:30 am on Tuesday, July 9th. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A reception will be held at My Uncle's Place after the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 7 to July 8, 2019