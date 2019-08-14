Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
Floral Park Cemetery
Richard E. Martin Obituary
Richard E. Martin

Johnson City - Richard E. Martin 79, of Johnson City, New York, passed away peacefully August 6, 2019. He is pre deceased by his parents & sister. He is survived by a son Brian (Julie) Martin, a daughter Christine (John) Martinez, 4 grandchildren, Zachary, Lucas, Kaden & Ivan, and Very good friends Gordon & Sheila Rigo. The family would like to thank the staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home for the care they gave Richard In his time of need. A Graveside service will be held Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc.150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 14, 2019
