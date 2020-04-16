|
Richard E. "Corky" Newman
Willseyville,NY - Richard E. "Corky" Newman, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Mr. Newman was predeceased by his parents, Berne and Celia Newman; three brothers, Oliver, Paul and Donald Newman; sister, Lorraine Newman; nephew, Oliver Newman, Junior. Corky is survived by his wife of 44 years, Candy Newman; six children and their spouses, Scott and Jodi Newman, Teddi and Dan Burzon, Donna and Shawn Wilczynski, Brandy Ferris and Cindy Deouin, Johna and Jason English, Krista and Tom Shay; 15 grandchildren, Cole, Nicholas, Greg, Kirby, Mikki-Jean, DJ, Jaylin, Katirae, Zachary, Delaney, Lucas, Mya, Grayson, Parker, Maddox; three great-grandchildren, Sydney, Waylon, Boone; sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Charlie Benjamin; two sisters-in-law, Brenda White, Tammy (Doug) Babcock; three nephews, Jimmy Benjamin, Eddie White, Ryan (Jennie) Babcock; four nieces, Cheryl Newman, Cindy Newman, Tina Haag, Tarah Babcock. Corky was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Borg-Warner in 1998. He was a member of the Candor American Legion Post #907. Corky was a devoted family man and enjoyed not only his family but hunting, gardening, sun worshipping, playing softball and he enjoyed his Boston Red Sox, Pittsburg Steelers and watching NASCAR. Private services will be held for the family. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Public services will be announced at a later time. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard "Corky" Newman's memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 141, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Corky's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020