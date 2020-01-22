Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Root

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Root Obituary
Richard E. Root

Conklin - Richard E. Root, 66, passed away at home after his battle with cancer on January 22, 2020. Richard founded Root's Tree Service in 1983 and worked in his community for forty years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diana Root, his daughter Holli and Tim Stayton, sons Dusty and Stacey Root, Richard C. and Kimberly Root, His brothers, Thomas Root and Craig Fox, Daniel Root, and his crew of twelve grandchildren. Richard also leaves behind his beloved 4 legged companion Annabelle Grace. Family will receive friends and family at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton on Friday January 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7pm. To forward condolences please visit

www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -