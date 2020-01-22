|
Richard E. Root
Conklin - Richard E. Root, 66, passed away at home after his battle with cancer on January 22, 2020. Richard founded Root's Tree Service in 1983 and worked in his community for forty years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diana Root, his daughter Holli and Tim Stayton, sons Dusty and Stacey Root, Richard C. and Kimberly Root, His brothers, Thomas Root and Craig Fox, Daniel Root, and his crew of twelve grandchildren. Richard also leaves behind his beloved 4 legged companion Annabelle Grace. Family will receive friends and family at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton on Friday January 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7pm. To forward condolences please visit
www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020