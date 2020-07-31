Richard Edward Starzak
Richard Edward Starzak (36) was born in Wroclaw, Poland on February 9, 1984 and died unexpectedly on June 26, 2020. Richard moved to Vestal, New York in 1995 when he was adopted by his parents, Michael and Anndrea Starzak, now in Washington D.C. Although he spoke only Polish when he arrived in the United States, Richard quickly learned English and took pride in being a wordsmith who could transform minimal information into elegant prose.
Richard graduated from Seton Catholic High School and attended Broome Community College.
Richard loved making and eating good food and worked as a restaurant cook and later as a call center supervisor and in delivery services in Broome County before recently moving to Atlanta, GA. He was excited about his new adventure, working as a Social Media Digital Advertising Engineer in the music industry. This let him indulge his passions for writing, photojournalism, photography, and social interactions.
Richard was passionate about life and people. He always saw the good in people and made friends everywhere he went. His friends knew they could count on him to be there for them. He appreciated the little things in life, from a gift of socks, to a beautiful sunset and everything in between.
Always upbeat and considerate, Richard could be counted on to make you laugh. He also possessed a consummate ability to stimulate discussion. His uniquely crafted sense of fashion in clothing, hair styles, and facial hair spoke for itself and his collection of vintage athletic shoes and clothing was legendary.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who interacted with him. Services will be private due to the pandemic.
Donations in Richard's name may be made to MusiCares COVID-19 relief at https://www.grammy.com/musicares/donations
, Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA at https://strayhavenspca.org/give
, or the charity of your choice
.
Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.RichardsFH.com