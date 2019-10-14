Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cortland, NY
Richard F. Toner


1947 - 2019
Richard F. Toner Obituary
Richard F. Toner

Smethport, PA - Richard F. Toner, 71, of Smethport, PA, formerly of Cortland, NY, died at his home on Thursday (October 3, 2019).

Richard was born Oct. 7, 1947 in Bath, NY, a son of Donald Thomas, Sr. & Mary Gertrude Gillespie Toner. He is survived by: spouse, Donna Toner of Smethport, PA; children: James (Isolina) Toner, Matthew (Nicole) Toner, Rebekah (Brian) Zoll, Todd Galarneau & Brad Galarneau; grandchildren: Ariana Toner, Sebastian Toner, James Christopher-Richard Toner, Lailah Zoll, Levi Zoll, & Lucya Galarneau; brothers: Phillip Toner, Donald Toner and several cousins, nieces, nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Robert Toner, Mary Ruth Wagner, William Toner and Virginia Sabin.

Richard, a life-long educator with 40+ years of service, graduated high school in Windsor, NY, earned a bachelor's degree from Kings College, Wilkes-Barre, PA and a master's from the State University of New York at Cortland. His career began as an elementary teacher, then principalships, and he retired as a superintendent. Richard believed an education changed lives. In retirement, he found joy in antiquing, coordinating estate sales and was a passionate reader of history, crime & mystery novels. He took great pleasure in helping people, getting to know their stories and building friendships.

Richard looked forward to family celebrations, reunions, birthdays and holidays, but Christmas by far was his favorite time of year. Every year, he made sure to make Christmas memorable. The role of "Papa Ric" was something Dad loved. Doting on his grandchildren and spoiling them with gifts gave him the most joy.

A Catholic Mass memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, at St. Mary's Church in Cortland, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2019
