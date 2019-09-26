|
Richard "Rick" Fish
Binghamton, New York - Richard "Rick" A. Fish, 59, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 25, 2019. Rick is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra Fish; his children, Dina (Bradley) Mullen, Jodi (Albert) Garcia, David (Dorleta) Krom, Jr., Jonathan Krom, Matthew Krom; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Fish, Donna (Wessley) Stafford; two brothers, Gary (Shirley) Fish, Robert Fish; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick worked for Lockheed Martin in Owego for many years. Life Celebrations services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Rick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 26, 2019