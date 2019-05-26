|
Richard "Dick" G. DoBell
- - Richard "Dick" G. DoBell passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on May 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born May 4, 1933, Albany NY. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 60 years, Diana "Dannie" C. DoBell. Survived by his children & grandchildren; Deborah & John Sininger (Annalea & Justin Drake; Timothy), Greene, NY; Diana & Jerry Lenzo (Felicia & fiancé Shoshana Levine; Dominic), Maine, NY; Donna & Mark Prikazsky (Kristofor & Kira Prikazsky; Kasandra; Klarisa; K Morgan), Endicott, NY; David & Nicole DoBell; (Elizabeth; Alexander), Vestal, NY. Sister-in-law Sandra Lee; nephews Dwight & Darlene DoBell (Nicole; Josh), Daniel & Cindy DoBell (Michael), Donald DoBell. A graduate of Cornell University ILR '55. Worked for Mohawk Airlines and Stow Manufacturing where he was VP of Administration for 20 years, founder and current President of SIEBA, LTD. Board Member of ORISKA Insurance Company and the S.E.P.P Group. Recent Board Member of Family and Children's Society, former Board member of NY -Penn Health Systems Agency, Board of Governors the Binghamton Club. Active member and Past President of the Society of Professional Benefit Administrators (SPBA), founder and past President of the New York State Assoc of Professional Benefit Administrators, founder of Two Rivers Health Management Assoc, member of the Risk Management Advisory Council to the American Management Assoc and Governor's Advisory Council of the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. Awarded Broome County Chamber of Commerce's Small Businessman of the Year Award, 1996. An active Charter Member of Endwell Community Chorus where he and Dannie have sung with the Chorus for 50 years. He and Dannie have served as treasurers for 34 years for Northminster Presbyterian Church, an ordained Deacon and Elder of the church. Current President of the Oak Grove Cemetery, Charter member of the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad. His greatest pleasures were being at "The Barn" with his family and faithful companion Creon, working with his hands building special projects for the grand kids or anyone else who asked him to make them something out of wood, researching, learning,or documenting his heritage. Services will be Saturday, June 1 at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Calling hours from 12:00 noon - 2:00 PM. Memorial Service following at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Northminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to June 1, 2019