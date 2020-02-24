|
Richard G. Murphy
Binghamton - Richard "Dick" "Guy" Murphy left his family and many friends to join the choir that sings God's praises in heaven on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dick was predeceased by his parents Jane & Jerry, sisters Marilyn & Sharon, and his precious grandson, Ethan Murphy. His family was his life, and he was a devoted father to his four children and their spouses, Patrick & Robin Murphy, Colleen & Joseph Schultz, Kevin & Laura Murphy, and Sean & Roberta Murphy. He was a doting grandfather to Katie, Michael, Ethan, Tyler, Shayla, Mackenzie, and Kylie. Dick is also survived by his brothers Danny & Patty, Mark & Mindy, Tim & Tami, his Aunt Molly Siedlarczyk, brother in law Ron Jones, sister and brother in law Nancy & Jack Ramsay, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as, dear friends and special neighbors.
He met the love of his life, Judy (Rohner) Murphy when she was the girl next door, and they spent 52 joyful years of marriage. They were the couple that would enjoy Disney vacations and cruises with their family and performing together in the Rockbottom Players. He spent many years singing at the Opera Cabaret of Endicott, St Mary's Cabaret, and the St. Francis of Assisi choir. He shared his beautiful tenor voice wherever he went and was known to sing Danny Boy at the Rose and Crown Pub in Epcot. Guy loved his friends and entertaining at his pool on every warm summer day. He was very proud of the pool he built in his backyard. He taught his grandchildren how to swim and was proud of their accomplishments in competitive swimming in both high school and college. The tradition continues with his three youngest granddaughters, Shayla, Kenzie and Kylie.
Dick spent 28+ years working at IBM and during that time developed six U.S. patents. He also enjoyed his time working at Corning, Inc. and as a "the singing" maintenance engineer at St. Francis of Assisi parish.
Dick was an avid runner, and the founder and president of the IBM Running Club. He ran 5 marathons and countless 5k, 10k, 15k races, and a total of 22 Vestal XX's. He loved his time camping at the "lot" on Oneida Lake with his family gathered around the campfire.
We would like to thank the caring staff at UHS south tower 3 and north tower 4 for the loving care they gave Guy during his stay there, and pastor Father Tim Taugher and choir Director Ed Savo who have both been by our side through all that we have been through over the past few years. To the staff and volunteers at Mercy House, thank you all for the wonderful care you gave Guy, as well as the love and caring you showed to our family and our extended family during our stay with you in our temporary home away from home. A heartfelt thanks to his very caring niece Wendy Ramsay who was beside "Guy" every step of this journey. There are no words to express our gratitude.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday. February 27 at 11 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Chenango St., Hillcrest, NY. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, February 26. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ethan Murphy Memorial Scholarship c/o Visions Federal Credit Union, 24 McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760 and Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020