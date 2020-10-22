1/1
Richard Gamber Yale
Richard Gamber Yale, 92, died peacefully at Francis House, Syracuse on Tuesday October 20, 2020. He briefly lived at The Hearth at Greenpoint, Liverpool. "Dick" was a life-long resident of Binghamton, NY where he raised 8 boisterous children in a blended family. Born to the late Russell Yale and Wilfrieda (Peck) Yale, he graduated from Colgate University in 1950, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Homer Yale. He worked as a computer programmer at IBM Owego and Endicott before retiring to Naples, FL. He was a proud member of Sons of the American Revolution and The Mayflower Society. He was predeceased by his first wife Audrey (Anderson) Yale, daughter Teri Yale, son Richard Fahey, second beloved wife of 49 years Nancy (Blair) Yale, and daughter Margi Fendt. Surviving are his children Catherine Abbott, Gary Yale, Joseph Fahey (Denise Contento), Kelley Romano (Michael), Jacqueline Pittarelli (David), many grandchildren and several great grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at Spring Forest Cemetery, Binghamton. Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Francis House, Syracuse, or consider flying the American flag, a tradition Dick proudly observed for every flag holiday. Leave condolences for the family at mathewsonforani.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home, Inc.
206 Kinne St
East Syracuse, NY 13057
315-437-3421
