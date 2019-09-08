|
Richard Garo Jigarjian
San Diego, CA - Richard Garo Jigarjian ("Richie") relocated with his parents and siblings from Endwell, NY to Palm Springs, CA during the summer of 1974. He passed away in his San Diego home on March 15, 2019 after bravely fighting for about a year and a half with glioblastoma, a deadly brain cancer. His empathy for-and inclusion of- others pervaded his life.
Richie left Endwell with many family and personal friends lodged in his heart, some of whom he maintained close-, albeit-intermittent, relationships with after the move and on from there.
During the course of his fight until he passed, Richie thoroughly enjoyed daily walks along his San Diego waterfront, entertaining his friends in his Point Loma home, his children, and his favorite holiday (Thanksgiving). He participated in two clinical trials conducted by a researcher at the aptly-named City of Hope Hospital near Pasadena, CA and expressed his motivation to participate as "if these don't help me, maybe they'll help someone else."
Richie's friends and family knew him to have a twisted sense of humor. Apart from it, he loved helping his aging parents (Aram and Patricia Jigarjian, who predeceased him), reading science fiction novels, listening to punk rock music, riding his motorcycle, traveling internation- ally to Europe, Costa Rica and elsewhere, skiing, scuba diving, hiking, bicycling, yoga, and gadgets. He was happy living in San Diego, yet dreamed of retiring to a small village in Italy shortly before his diagnosis. He regularly, generously, and quietly donated to various charitable organizations. In short, his interests were many.
Richie worked his way through college and earned his undergraduate business degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder after graduating from Palm Springs High School in 1978. During his long project finance career in California, Texas, Oregon, and back to Califor- nia, Richie held various senior positions. Most recently, he focused on operating North Ameri- can wind and solar assets for a large French renewable energy company. During his 10+ year tenure there, he was fixated on team-building, finance, and U.S. environmental regulatory compliance aimed at protecting raptors. When asked about what led him into sustainable en- ergy, Richie's response was "this stu? matters and makes a big di?erence in our world."
Richie is survived by his two children (James and Nicholle), his siblings (Judy, James, and Rob), his nephew (Misha Jigarjian), his cousins (Bill Mueller, Phil Mueller, Carol Ferris, and Paul Garjian), his former in-laws the Milledge family, his many Boulder & San Diego & Portland & Houston friends, and his girlfriend (Lisa Bates).
In view of Richard Garo Jigarjian's fight and his desire to help others similarly inflicted, the Jigarjian family asks friends to familiarize themselves with glioblastoma at Glioblastoma Foundation (https://glioblastomafoundation.org) and to consider donating to it. Any condo- lences to the family may be directed to [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019