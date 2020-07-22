Richard George SmithMonroe, NC - Richard George Smith, 68, of Monroe, NC, passed away July 19, 2020 due to natural causes. He was predeceased by his parents Marian and Richard J. Smith of Binghamton, NY. He is survived by his sisters Donna Prokopchuk of New Fairfield, CT, Diane (Randy) Hill of Fort Myers, Fl., Gail Middleton of Monroe, NC, and Kathleen Smith of Binghamton, NY, along with his nieces, nephews, several aunts, uncles and cousins.Rich attended Florence Nightingale School in Binghamton, worked at ACHIEVE in Binghamton, and retired from Union Diversified Industries in Monroe, NC. Rich liked to play ball, bowling, play mini golf, and especially loved his nieces and nephews with all his heart. He was a special person who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.A Private Graveside Service will be held in Glen Castle Cemetery at the convenience of the family.