Richard George Smith
Richard George Smith

Monroe, NC - Richard George Smith, 68, of Monroe, NC, passed away July 19, 2020 due to natural causes. He was predeceased by his parents Marian and Richard J. Smith of Binghamton, NY. He is survived by his sisters Donna Prokopchuk of New Fairfield, CT, Diane (Randy) Hill of Fort Myers, Fl., Gail Middleton of Monroe, NC, and Kathleen Smith of Binghamton, NY, along with his nieces, nephews, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rich attended Florence Nightingale School in Binghamton, worked at ACHIEVE in Binghamton, and retired from Union Diversified Industries in Monroe, NC. Rich liked to play ball, bowling, play mini golf, and especially loved his nieces and nephews with all his heart. He was a special person who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

A Private Graveside Service will be held in Glen Castle Cemetery at the convenience of the family.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with your entire family at this difficult time. Fly high Rich. And God bless.
Ed & Heather Guido
Friend
July 22, 2020
MANY TREASURED MEMORIES I HAVE OF RICH AND ALL THE GIRLS TOO !! MAY HE REST IN PARADISE AMEN
RODNEY SMITH
Family
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My family’s prayers are with you.
Tim McNellis
Family
