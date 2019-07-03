Services Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton , NY 13901 607-722-4023 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Conklin Presbyterian Church Funeral service Following Services Resources More Obituaries for Richard Griswold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard "Dick" Griswold

Conklin - Richard (Dick) Griswold, 79, of Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord, on the morning of July 1st, after his long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Edward & Ruth, brothers Robert & Ted; Infant son Edward Maximilian, special nephew Edward J. Klotzer and his second wife Edie. Dick is survived by his loving wife Mary, children Sherry (Kevin) Brown, Dana Wolfe, Richard Griswold, Dawn (Jon) Pratt, Patrick (Linda) McManamon, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, and was a very proud Vietnam veteran. He was a 1st Inf. Div., 2nd Bn., Black Lion Sergeant. During an assignment in Germany, he was a member of the Bamberg Police Pistol Team. He was an avid hunter, a hunter safety instructor for Broome County and the founder & leader of the country music group "Blue Denim". Dick was recently inducted into the NYS Country Music Hall of Fame, and has played in the local area for the past 40 years. One of his most memorable events was performing as the opening act for Loretta Lynn. Dick was also very passionate about attending local, regional and national antique car shows, where is has won several Senior Grand National Awards with his 1965 Buick Gransport and 1972 Chevelle. In addition, Dick was an advocate for Veterans, helping them to receive their benefits, and enjoyed raising and training dogs for the The Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Dick loved the Lord and his family fiercely and will be extremely missed. The family will receive friends on Friday July 5th from 10-11:00 am at Conklin Presbyterian Church,where Dick was a regular practicing member. The funeral service will be immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton NY 13903. Arrangements provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign his online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 3 to July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries