Richard Guido
On Monday, December 23, 2019 Richard passed away surrounded by his loving wife of 63 years and his four children. He was born in Clinton, NY and predeceased by his father Dr. R. Dominick, his mother Florence Dean and his brother David.
Richard is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary, a son, Frank (Jennifer) his daughters, Roseann, Mary (Jerry), Elaine, his grandchildren, Ryan (Leigh-Anne), Gregory, Alison, Dominick, brother, Paul (Nancy), sister, Karen, sisters-in-law, Sue, Ruth, Marge, Betty, many nieces and nephews, and other loved ones.
Richard enjoyed time with his wife, family, traveling, and a successful career as a Chemist. He was a parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Warrington, PA. He will be greatly missed by his loving family who will treasure wonderful memories, good times and laughs together.
Thursday, January 2, 2020, the family will receive friends and family from 1-2 pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm.
The Rite of Committal will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hainesport, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to St. Robert Bellarmine Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019