Richard H. Knauf Jr.
Richard H. Knauf, Jr.

Hockessin, DE - On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Richard H. Knauf, Jr., loving husband and father of six, passed away in Hockessin, Delaware at the age of 86.

Richard was born in 1934 in Binghamton, New York to Richard and Edna (Skinner) Knauf. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a commission as an ensign from United States Naval Academy in June 1957. Later that month he married Jeannette Marie Brick of Binghamton, New York. They raised four sons, Jim, Tom, John, and Andrew, and two daughters, Ann Marie and Laura.

Richard served in the United States Navy for twenty years, retiring in 1977 at the rank of lieutenant commander. His active duty military service included earning a Civil Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, sea duty in the Pacific aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Black (DD-666), service in the Civil Engineer Corps at several naval installations around the country, and a tour of duty as the executive officer of a "SeaBee" battalion in Danang, Vietnam, arriving there a week before the start of the Tet Offensive. He earned his Professional Engineer's License in Civil Engineering, and after his time naval career, served in public works positions with the governments of Broome County, New York and the city of Tacoma Park, Maryland, and subsequently in quality assurance positions with several engineering firms.

Dick Knauf loved running and completed several marathons, including the Marine Corps Marathon, and he loved baseball, especially the New York Yankees. He enjoyed playing the piano, his way of biding time in the moments before the start of a family outing--perhaps more in years past, but he was playing even just a few months ago. In years past, he took pleasure in working around the house and garage, and he enjoyed tinkering with his Volkswagen, once photographed completely inside the "bug's" engineless engine compartment, wrench in hand.

Imbued with patience and a positive attitude, he was a kind and gentle soul who always listened without judgement. He genuinely enjoyed conversations with his children and grandchildren. The people who saw him at The Summit, where he and Jeannette lived, all loved him and loved seeing him on his walks. He was always happy and seldom complained. He said he was "grateful for what he had been given." He was especially happy with his dirty martinis at 4 PM and chocolate ice cream whenever possible!

The family would like to thank the staff of The Summit and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for caring for him.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard, Sr., his mother Edna, his brother Edward, and his sister, Dawn. He is survived by his wife Jeannette, his six children, Jim (Elaine), Tom (Terrie), Ann Marie (Michael), John (Vini), Andrew (Diane), and Laura (Glenn), and twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 1:30 to 2:30 PM on Tuesday, October 6th at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a funeral service will begin at 2:30 PM. For those who wish to attend remotely, the funeral service will be streamed live on the Doherty Funeral Home website, https://www.dohertyfh.com/obituary/Richard-KnaufJr.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7th at St. John's Cemetery, 2895 Turnpike Rd., Susquehanna, PA 18847.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
