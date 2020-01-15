|
|
Richard H. Schering
Binghamton - Richard H. Schering, 85, went peacefully to the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Herman and Ethel (Guernsey) Schering and sister Marilyn Schering. He is survived by his loving wife Wilma (Gatto) Schering, daughter Diana (Ralph) Schuldt and daughter Elisa (Lori) Heggenstaller; eight grandchildren Nicholas, Stephen, Brian, Daniel, Eric & Christopher Schuldt and Jessica & Laura Durdon and a brother John Schering.
He graduated from Binghamton North High School, attended Purdue University and was a retired employee of Binghamton University. Richards passion in life was spending time with his wife and family at the cottage he built on the Lake of the Woods. Richard also enjoyed spending his leisure time fishing, skiing and hiking in the woods. We would like to send a special thank you to the staff on the 3rd floor of Elizabeth Church Manor for their love and care.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10- 11am. In lieu of flowers kindly consider memorial contributions to the Holy Trinity Memorial Fund, 216 Kattelville Road, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020