Richard H StorckEndicott - Richard Harold Storck of Endicott N.Y passed away on July 27, 2020. Richard was born on March 4th 1937 to the late Emil Storck and Dorothy nee Heimbach. He resided in Perkasie, Pa. until joining the Navy where he was trained as an Electronics Tech. He married his high school sweetheart in Oct. 1959. He worked for Univac (now Unysis) in Bluebell, PA for 17 years, helping to develop their first computer. He then fulfilled his lifetime dream and bought a dairy farm in LeRaysville PA, later moving to Montrose, PA working as a machinist until retiring.Richard had many hobbies and enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, traveling, camping, and the challenge of fixing anything. Richard had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in church choirs and several weddings. He was an avid bicyclist and rode many rail trails whenever he traveled to any state and rode the hills through the Endless Mountains near Montrose. He is survived by his wife Gretchen (Schnabel), two daughters Linda Sukarat (husband Somkiet), Endicott, NY and Carol Rosenkrans (husband Jeff) Brackney, PA. Three grandchildren, Kaleena Young, Brianna VanWie (husband Daniel) and Sutina Kardas (husband Richard), two great grandchildren, Mason and Elizabeth VanWie, a brother Robert, Gilbertsville, Pa and a sister Gale Winarsky, Quakertown, PA. A niece and several nephews also survive. A gathering of remembrance will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Richard's memory to Rails to Trails Conservancy.