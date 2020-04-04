|
Richard "Dick" Halstead
Owego - Richard "Dick" Halstead, 63, of Owego, NY; on March 31, 2020, peacefully passed away in the arms of his wife and family, at his home, after a courageous battle of cancer. He was born on November 30, 1956 in Endicott, NY. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Alyce, of 38 years; his children, Alexis (Kyle) Davis, Derek (Kassie Corey) Halstead; his granddaughter, Khloe Halstead; his mother, Cynthia Bauer Halstead; his siblings, Bill (Karen) Halstead, Lorraine (Mike) Taylor; his niece, Christine (Dave) Wilson and children, Colin and Samuel; his extended family, Helen Parshall, Michael, Marta, Bobby (Kristina Goodrich) Parshall; along with aunts, uncle, and cousins. Dick owned and operated Halstead Lumber for 42 years. He built his first hand sawmill back in 1978 as a hobby and grew his business into a full time job, producing many log homes and lumber all over the United States. He was a professional motocross racer, always driven to win. Along with a strong passion for sporting clays, where he built a course on his property. Dick loved to create and build anything in his imagination. He found great pleasure in the summer retiring at the end of a long day at his log cabin that rests on the edge of a pond and watching the sun set. Everything would stop for Dick to take that cherished moment in. He also enjoyed camping with his family. Dick loved his family and friends and never gave up any opportunity to share his love of life. He will be missed unconditionally. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
