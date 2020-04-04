Services
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Halstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Halstead


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Halstead Obituary
Richard "Dick" Halstead

Owego - Richard "Dick" Halstead, 63, of Owego, NY; on March 31, 2020, peacefully passed away in the arms of his wife and family, at his home, after a courageous battle of cancer. He was born on November 30, 1956 in Endicott, NY. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Alyce, of 38 years; his children, Alexis (Kyle) Davis, Derek (Kassie Corey) Halstead; his granddaughter, Khloe Halstead; his mother, Cynthia Bauer Halstead; his siblings, Bill (Karen) Halstead, Lorraine (Mike) Taylor; his niece, Christine (Dave) Wilson and children, Colin and Samuel; his extended family, Helen Parshall, Michael, Marta, Bobby (Kristina Goodrich) Parshall; along with aunts, uncle, and cousins. Dick owned and operated Halstead Lumber for 42 years. He built his first hand sawmill back in 1978 as a hobby and grew his business into a full time job, producing many log homes and lumber all over the United States. He was a professional motocross racer, always driven to win. Along with a strong passion for sporting clays, where he built a course on his property. Dick loved to create and build anything in his imagination. He found great pleasure in the summer retiring at the end of a long day at his log cabin that rests on the edge of a pond and watching the sun set. Everything would stop for Dick to take that cherished moment in. He also enjoyed camping with his family. Dick loved his family and friends and never gave up any opportunity to share his love of life. He will be missed unconditionally. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -