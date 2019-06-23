|
Richard Hemenway
Endwell - passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 89 following a brief illness that neither defined or impeded his lust for life. Richard was born the son of Eleanor and Wally Hemenway on September 27, 1932 growing up in Johnson City with his three siblings: Robert Hemenway and Sue Gaddy who predeceased him and Sally Alig of Binghamton, NY. After graduating High School from Binghamton he joined the Navy and proudly served his country for 4 years during WWII from 1948-1952 aboard the USS Myles. He married the love of his life, Joan Mahar, on August 2, 1952 and they were happily married just short of 60 years as Joan predeceased him on April 12, 2012. Together they raised 3 children, Stephen from Seattle, WA who also predeceases his dad, Michael who lives in Los Angeles, CA and Suzanne who lives in Sarasota, FL. While raising his family he worked for IBM as a customer engineer for over 40 years before taking early retirement and making more time for his number one passion ~ the game of golf. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00am at St. James Church, 147 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make any donations to The Food Pantry at St. James Church, 147 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790. Our Dad, our family member, our beloved friend…He will be missed but never forgotten for his genuine heart, quick wit, smile and devotion to his family and friends.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019