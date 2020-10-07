1/1
Richard J. Carnevale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Carnevale

Endwell - Richard J. Carnevale, 91, passed away on October 4, 2020. Richard was born on May 30, 1929 in Oneida, NY to parents Michael and Mary. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Patricia Carnevale. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marion (Myles) Carnevale; children Michael, John, Thomas, Mary (Michael) Wagner, and Christine (Paul) Kudlacik; grandchildren Peter Wagner, Timothy Carnevale, Jared Wagner (Brooke), Alicia Carnevale, and Zachary Wagner; brothers Donald, Robert (Susan), and Ralph (Penny). Richard was an employee of IBM Corporation from 1955-1988 after receiving an honorable discharge from the US Air Force while being deployed during the Korean War. Richard was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in which he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada during his retirement. He enjoyed cooking and making some of his favorite foods (chili, breads, pasta fagioli, to name a few) that became known as "World Famous" to the family. At his request, a private funeral mass will be held for immediate family only. Marion and her children will forever remember him as a loving and devoted husband and father who was always there for them. Through the mercy of God, may he rest in peace. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved