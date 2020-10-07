Richard J. Carnevale



Endwell - Richard J. Carnevale, 91, passed away on October 4, 2020. Richard was born on May 30, 1929 in Oneida, NY to parents Michael and Mary. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Patricia Carnevale. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marion (Myles) Carnevale; children Michael, John, Thomas, Mary (Michael) Wagner, and Christine (Paul) Kudlacik; grandchildren Peter Wagner, Timothy Carnevale, Jared Wagner (Brooke), Alicia Carnevale, and Zachary Wagner; brothers Donald, Robert (Susan), and Ralph (Penny). Richard was an employee of IBM Corporation from 1955-1988 after receiving an honorable discharge from the US Air Force while being deployed during the Korean War. Richard was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in which he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada during his retirement. He enjoyed cooking and making some of his favorite foods (chili, breads, pasta fagioli, to name a few) that became known as "World Famous" to the family. At his request, a private funeral mass will be held for immediate family only. Marion and her children will forever remember him as a loving and devoted husband and father who was always there for them. Through the mercy of God, may he rest in peace. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store