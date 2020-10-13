Richard (Dick) J. Hulbert Sr.



Windsor - Richard (Dick) J. Hulbert Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 11, 2020. He is predeceased by his father Graydon Hulbert, mother Pearl Hulbert, sister Joann Waugh and brother Robert "Bob" Hulbert. He is survived by his siblings Yvonne (Danny) Lee and Raymond "Pete" (Carolyn) Hulbert. First wife, Marie Corbin and their 5 children Richard Jr. (Laurie) Hulbert, Michael Hulbert, Lori (Rick) Dougherty, Shari (Jason) Hanifin, William Hulbert. Second wife, Beverly Hulbert and their 5 children Shauna (Dax) Phillips, Robert (Johanna) Hulbert, Jennifer Cornwell, James (Sarah) Hulbert, Sabrina (Joseph) Shirley. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he thought the world of. Dick was a Marine veteran and was proud to serve, a truck driver, and a jack of all trades, there wasn't much he couldn't do. When he wasn't driving truck, you could find him out in the garage puttering around, spending time by the pond feeding his fish, camping, boating, and fishing at Lake Ontario or Cayuga Lake, or building lean-to upon lean-to to fit all of his toys. He enjoyed his time on the road as much as he enjoyed being able to sit down and enjoy a nice breakfast or dinner with any one of his kids or grandkids whether it was at home or one of his many favorite restaurants. Dick was compassionate beyond words and always went out of his way to help his children or friends but also loved being waited on. He was a man who had many stories and jokes, and lived life to the fullest. He was quite quotable, although none are appropriate. He was the kind of man who could strike up an hour long conversation with a stranger anywhere he went. Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Life Saturday October 17th starting at 1pm at 830 Dunbar Rd, Windsor, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store