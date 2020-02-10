|
|
Richard J. Murphy
Chenango Bridge - Richard John Murphy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Marine. With his family around him, Richard left his temporary home to be with his heavenly Father on February 8, 2020 after a long illness. While our hearts are heavy and he will be missed every day, we celebrate and rejoice that he is in the loving arms of Our Lord where we will someday see him again.Richard, 85, of Chenango Bridge, was predeceased by his parents James and Anna Murphy, his brother James Murphy, his sister Joyce Wescott, and his step-grandson David Clark. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; his children: Kathleen Murphy Clark, Maureen Murphy-Bangert (Kevin), Richard Murphy (Lisa); his grandchildren: Michael Clark (Adrienne), Faith Clark, Zachary Murphy, Brayden Murphy; his great-granddaughter MacKenzie; his brother Donald Murphy, his brother-in-law Dr. Louis Wertalik (Ann), and many nieces,nephews, and cousins. Richard was served by a beautiful team of angels who helped his family care for him, his wife, and their home during his illness and allow him to stay comfortably at home. We know how grateful he was, and we will never forget your kindness as you became part of our family. While many have come and gone over the years, we sincerely thank our current team responsible for his direct care:Colleen, Erin, Joy, Kanura, and Michele. And we are so grateful to those that came into our home for additional care and support: Anne, Betty, Doris, Kaeti,Linda, Margo, Pauline, Nancy, Shari, Sharon, Shirlee, and the Hospice team.Richard graduated from Binghamton North High School where he played football and met the love of his life. He was a proud Marine who served in the Korean War and after his honorable discharge has honored his brothers in uniform and the community every available chance through his dedication and service with the Marine Corp League and American Legion. He was a retiree of IBM Endicott with 31 years of service, and he owned and operated Twin Brooks Recreations campground and diner (The Dinner Bell) in Chenango Forks for over 30 years. Best breakfasts, chicken 'n biscuits, and roast beef in town! He was a self-taught handyman who loved fixing, creating and building. Richard was a foodie and an amazing cook. He was a loyal football fan of Notre Dame and the New York Giants no matter how they were doing. And he was a movie buff of all kinds, but in particular a huge John Wayne fan and anything that made him laugh. Richard was a thoughtful, quiet man who served others whenever he saw a need and never talked about it. Because he did for others with no fanfare,we will probably never know the depths of that. He loved his Lord and Savior, his family, and his country. We will miss his great sense of humor with his quick wit and one-liners, his beautiful smile, his contagious laugh, and so much more.Thank you for all that you have done for our family and taught us along the way.We are more than honored, proud, and grateful for the years we were given with you. Semper Fi! 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord,the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 - 7 PM at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Saturday St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1031 Chenango Street, Binghamton. A military burial service will follow at Holy Spirit Cemetery, Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made locally to the Marine Corp League, 363 W. Service Road, Binghamton, NY 13901 or to the . Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020