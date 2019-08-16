Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church
Clubhouse Road
Vestal, NY
Vestal - Richard J. Thamasett, 82, of Vestal went peacefully with the Lord on August 14, 2019 surrounded by his family, leaving a legacy of pride and accomplishments. Richard grew up in Perrysburg, NY. He subsequently resided in Fredonia, NY, Cincinnati, OH, and Albany, NY. He obtained a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Xavier University and continued studies toward a PhD from New York University. Richard relocated to Binghamton, NY where he became Director of Broome Developmental Services for 30 years. Richard participated in multiple community organizations such as: United Way, Catholic Charities, Triple Cities Hospital Council, Boy Scouts of America and Special Olympics. He was an avid tennis player and spent many hours perfecting his game at the Binghamton Tennis Center and on the SUNY Binghamton tennis courts. Richard is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Guziec) of 59 years of marriage. He is survived by his children: Catherine Reville, Anne French and Karen Quinn; his grandchildren Abigail, Christina, Matthew, Lauren, Julia, John Michael, Katherine, Richard and Daniel. The family is grateful for the compassionate and excellent care Richard received at United Health Services-Wilson Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Perrysburg Cemetery, Perrysburg, NY. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The family requests that flowers be omitted and that memorial contributions in Richard's memory be made to the Hope Appeal, C/O St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 165 Clifton Boulevard, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
