|
|
Richard J. Wolff
Vestal - The Lord has called a great man to come sit beside Him. Richard J. Wolff, 87, of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents; brother and sister in law George and Marion Wolff, brother Carl Wolff; grandson Michael Wolff. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years June Wolff; son and daughter in law Bruce and Teri (Williams) Wolff; daughter and son in law Janice (Wolff) and Jim Rea; grandson Brian Wolff; sister in law Doris Wolff; many nieces and nephews. Richard graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in Schenectady, NY, and began work for General Electric for 19 years while attending evening Graduate Engineering courses at Union College in Schenectady. Upon receiving his Master's Degree in 1969, Richard and his family moved to Vestal, where he began a long and decorated 23 year career at IBM until his retirement in 1992. He was a devout man of deep faith and a pillar of the State St. Presbyterian Church in Schenectady, and the Union Presbyterian Church in Endicott, NY, where he served as Elder, Deacon, and Finance Committee Chairman. Richard's love and devotion for his family and friends knew no boundaries, a lifetime of seemingly endless memories and stories of how he positively influenced the lives of so many. He was so proud of his grandson Brian and his musical career, and never missed an opportunity to attend any of his performances, whether it was with the Brian Wolff Band, Fair City Fire (his current band in Austin, TX), or as a solo performer. Richard was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Southern Tier USBC Hall of Fame in 2003. He loved sports and was a lifelong fan of the New York Mets, the New York Giants, and Syracuse University basketball. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at 10AM at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8PM at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St, Endicott, NY 13760 or the Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad, 324 Myrtle Ave, Vestal, NY 13850. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Wilson Hospital for their extraordinary and compassionate care during this difficult time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019