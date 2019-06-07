|
|
Richard James Stanton
Vestal - Richard James Stanton, 34, of Vestal, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 4, 2019. He was born in Binghamton, NY on June 8, 1984. He is survived by his mother Ann Stanton of Windsor, NY and his father Richard H. (Andrea) Stanton of Deposit, NY, his girlfriend, Allie Merry of Johnson City, NY, grandmother Rita Baudendistel of Gulf Summit, step grandmother Sharon Pratt of Bainbridge, NY and step brothers Austin (Lisa) Peck, Adam Peck, aunts and uncles James Baudendistel, John (Carolyn) Baudendistel, Mary (Paul) Spencer, Kate (Sam) Falank, Michael (Linda) Baudendistel, Thomas (Nancy) Baudendistel, Sally Stanton and John Pratt. Also surviving are special cousins Jeanne (Chris) Ball, Frank (Cheryl) Falank, Thomas (Emma) Baudendistel, Stephanie (Rich) Altschuh, John Baudendistel, Katy (JP) Baudendistel, Colleen and Kaitlyn Baudendistel, David (Lindsey) Stanton, Mackenzie and Jake Stanton, niece and nephew Connor and Olivia Peck.
He is predeceased by grandfather Arthur Baudendistel, grandparents Richard J and Annette Stanton, Uncle Gary Stanton, and cousins Paul Spencer Jr. and Michael Stanton.
Rich was outgoing, big hearted, and charismatic; his personality attracted everyone to him. Those who were lucky enough to call him a friend, soon felt more like they were family. He spent most of his childhood in the summit, riding bikes, playing cops and robbers, wiffle ball, riding downhill and having water gun fights with his cousins, that were more like siblings. His family meant everything to him and he was a loving son.
He graduated from Deposit High School in Deposit, NY in 2003. He also graduated from Broome Community College with a degree in communications. He loved sports and played many years of little league baseball, Hale Eddy football, legion baseball and varsity football and baseball. Rich spent many mornings and afternoons on the golf course with his closest friends. He loved music, playing video games and watching movies. He was a Yankee fan and loved the Philadelphia Eagles with a passion.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Noon at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 98 Second St. Deposit, NY.
Interment will be directly following Mass at the McClure Cemetery, McClure, NY.
The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, Inc., 78 Second St. Deposit, NY on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9am to 11:45am.
A Luncheon will follow the interment at St. Joseph's Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Deposit Midget league.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 7, 2019