Richard L. Dieffenbach
Zephyrhills, FL - Richard L. Dieffenbach, age 79, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Brookdale, Pa, went to his heavenly home on March 3, 2019.
Now singing with a band of angels and missed forever by his loving family.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Riker and Lillian {Strope} Dieffenbach and brothers, Robert {Bobby Dee} and Gerald Dieffenbach.
Dick is survived by his faithful wife of 60 years, Lois, who was the love of his life and his childhood sweetheart.
He is also survived by his beloved children, Terri and James Connolly, Debra and Thomas Yelverton, Richard, Jr., and Lisa and Marc Feeko, as well as his grandchildren, James (Melissa) Dieffenbach, Sean (Erika) Lewis, Kristopher (Sabrina) Yelverton, Nicole (Luke) Babcock, Justin Connolly, Kari Yelverton, Stephanie (Tyler) Feeko , Sydney *Beenz* Feeko and his beautiful great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Victoria, Noah, Kristiano, Romina and Quintin. He is survived by his best friend and sister, Betty (Dave) Phillips.
He will most be remembered for his music, love of family, generosity and a playful demeanor most men his age are not lucky enough to possess.
Dick served in the National Guard from 1958 to 1961. He retired from the Binghamton Psychiatric Center after 39 years of service. After retirement, he and Lois moved to Zephyrhills for the remainder of his life.
He began his music career at the age of 16 with his best friend and beloved brother, Bobby Dee, creating a band they eventually named the "Dee Brothers".The band was inducted into the Cortland Country Music Hall of Honor in 2003. Dick Dee, as he was well known, was the very first recipient of the NYS Country Music Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award on October 28, 2012, in honor of his outstanding contribution to country music and willingness to help others. After moving to Florida, He and Lois, together, began singing for their church every week during services where Dick was one of the musical leaders. They also entertained at festivals, parks and nursing facilities throughout the area. He loved the New River Church parish and always brought donuts for the Sunday morning service, making sure that Pastor Fred had his favorite coconut donut.
A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held on Thursday, March 7 at the New River Church, 4210 Ernest Drive, in Wesley Chapel on Rte. 54. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New River Building Fund in care of Pastor Fred Perkins.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2019