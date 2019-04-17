|
Richard L. "Rich" Gilbert, Jr.
Owego, NY - Richard L. Gilbert, Jr., 56, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Rich was born in Syracuse, New York. He was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Gilbert; maternal grandmother, Lega Hoveler. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kathleen Gilbert; three children, Devon Gilbert and his fiancée, DeAnna Johnson, Jacob Gilbert, Lauren Gilbert; three siblings, Kathy Gilbert, David and Kathy Gilbert, Michael and Susan Gilbert; father and his wife, Richard and Pamela Gilbert; uncle and aunt, Tony and Carol Hoveler; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rich worked 37 years for Wegmans and served as store manager for their Johnson City location since 2001. He will be remembered for his love of cooking, attending his children's sports events and most importantly his love of his family and friends. Life Celebration Services will be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego. The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard L. Gilbert, Jr.'s memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Condolences may be made to Richard's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019