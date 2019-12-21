Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Richard L. Guile

Richard L. Guile

Binghamton - Richard L. Guile, 85, of Binghamton passed away unexpectedly Sunday December 15th, 2019.

He was predeceased by his parents, James L. And Odile (Houghtaling) Guile, 2 sisters Gertrude & Richard Coole, Mable & William Edic,and a brother James & Mable (Greene) Guile.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary (Henderickson) Guile, 2 daughters, Janet (Donald) Moreth, & Linda Guile, grandsons, Shawn, Joseph & Daniel Moreth and Steven Guile. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard worked for Endicott Johnson Corp. and the Sheltered Work Shop for 35 years. He also served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Richard was a wonderful husband, father & grandfather who will be greatly missed. A military service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday December 27th at the the American Legion Post 1305, 820 Lower Stella Ireland Road, Binghamton, NY. Friends may call at the Legion from 12 noon until the time of the service. Donations for Richard L. Guile can be made to Navario Fire Dept. 3276 Amber Rd., Syracuse NY 13215. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019
