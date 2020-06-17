Richard L. Hollenbeck
On Sunday June 14, 2020 Richard L. Hollenbeck husband and father of 7 children and 4 stepchildren passed away at the age of 86.
Richard was born December 22, 1934 in Candor, New York to Luke and Garnet Hollenbeck. He went to Tioga Central School, worked in farming and construction. He rode in the Zane Grey Rodeo. He loved all outdoor activities including trapping, hunting, fishing and gardening in his later years. Richard enjoyed taking many trips up to the Adirondacks. He loved time with family on hayrides and picnics.
Richard was predeceased by his father Luke and mother Garnet Hollenbeck. He is survived by his wife Florence of 31 years, 7 children; Cynthia and James Tilton of Owego, Kevin and Sharon Hollenbeck of Candor, Barbara and James Kerner of Spencer, James and Danielle Hollenbeck of Candor, Stephen and Joyce Hollenbeck of Newark Valley, Kathy and Ron Gregg of Candor and Carol Hollenbeck Statesville N.C.. Richard is survived by 4 stepchildren Darlene (J.W. Stanley) Ponton Cortland, Michelle and Kenneth McIntyre, Scott and Sherry Ponton of Freeville and Jeff Ponton of Rome, NY. Richard had 31 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life to be completed in the near future. Any donations can be sent to the National Wildlife Federation. Please share your memories at WWW.RichardsFH.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.