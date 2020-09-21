Richard L. Testani



Binghamton - Richard "Ritzi" Testani (89) aka our Top Wop went to be with his beauty queen on September 20, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty, his mother and father Mary and Arduino Testani, sisters and brothers-in-law Angie (Ed) Schlieder, Reno (Peggy) Testani, Frances (Paul) Kochis, Frank DiStefano. He leaves behind his children Rick (Deborah), Sherry (Terry), Mark (AnnMarie); loving son-in-law Philip Campon and daughter-in-law Theresa Massie; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Nick (JoAnn) Testani, Chick (Margie) Testani, Anna Marie DiStefano, Arthur (Jo) Testani, Barbara (Tony) Fiala; and many adoring nieces and nephews. As the sixth of nine children to Italian immigrants, Ritzi grew up on Pine Street in a house full of love and hand-rolled spaghetti. Shortly after marrying Miss Endicott-Johnson in 1951, Ritzi served the US Army in the Korean War where he sustained life-threatening injuries. Until the day he passed, he regaled his family with the story of how his love of the Lord and his wife Betty carried him through. Upon returning home, Ritzi worked full-time while attending Broome County Technical Institute to earn his accounting degree. His career brought him and Betty and their three children to Seminole, Florida where Ritzi became a season-ticket holding fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 24 years. They moved back to their beloved Orchard Park neighborhood of Binghamton in 1998. Ritzi's motto was "work hard and don't complain". Whether it was working as a paperboy on Pine Street, a corporate accountant for department stores throughout Florida, or as an usher for the Binghamton Senators and the B-Mets, Ritzi worked well into his 80s when he begrudgingly retired. He will be remembered for his honesty and unwavering integrity, for being a loving family man and a devout Catholic.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 9:30 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Everyone attending is requested to wear a mask and observe distancing policies. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, 162 Hawley St. Binghamton, 13901. His family would like to thank the Binghamton VA, Lourdes Hospital and Terry McNerney for their care and compassion. Arrangements are in the care of ALBERT J. DEMARCO WITH THE THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store