Richard Lee Petrolawicz



Richard Lee Petrolawicz was born March 2, 1953 in Endicott, New York, and passed away April 17th, 2020 as a result of complications of Covid - 19 in Langhorne, PA. He was 67 years old.



Rick was predeceased by his parents, Vincent J. Petrolawicz, Sr. and Marion Jeannette Petrolawicz; a brother, Vincent John Petrolawicz, Jr.; and two nieces, Lisa Petrolawicz Starks, and Victoria Petrolawicz.



He is survived by his brother Charles (Diana) Petrolawicz, sister Yvonne (Bill) Folck. Former wife Joanne Lozzi, two stepsons, Kenneth Fontana and Christopher Fontana; Nieces Kim Ubic, Annette Snedaker, Jackie Martiny; Cindy Millard Johnson, Nephews Vincent J. Petrolawicz III, Lee Petrolawicz, Michael Petrolawicz, James Petrolawicz, Joseph Petrolawicz, Eugene Martiny, Phillip Briglia, and Bobby Briglia, Nick Millard and several grandnieces and nephews.



A 1971 graduate of Union-Endicott Central School, Rick also attended the University of Texas at El Paso, and later received an Associate's Degree from Corning Community College. Rick was active in the local real estate business for many years as the managing Broker of C.R. Realty in Endicott. He was later a case monitor for social services in southeastern Pennsylvania. Rick always chose his own path. He lived and he died on his own terms.



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital, for assisting the family with communications with Rick in his last days.



Services will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.









