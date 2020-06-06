Richard Lee Petrolawicz
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Petrolawicz

Richard Lee Petrolawicz was born March 2, 1953 in Endicott, New York, and passed away April 17th, 2020 as a result of complications of Covid - 19 in Langhorne, PA. He was 67 years old.

Rick was predeceased by his parents, Vincent J. Petrolawicz, Sr. and Marion Jeannette Petrolawicz; a brother, Vincent John Petrolawicz, Jr.; and two nieces, Lisa Petrolawicz Starks, and Victoria Petrolawicz.

He is survived by his brother Charles (Diana) Petrolawicz, sister Yvonne (Bill) Folck. Former wife Joanne Lozzi, two stepsons, Kenneth Fontana and Christopher Fontana; Nieces Kim Ubic, Annette Snedaker, Jackie Martiny; Cindy Millard Johnson, Nephews Vincent J. Petrolawicz III, Lee Petrolawicz, Michael Petrolawicz, James Petrolawicz, Joseph Petrolawicz, Eugene Martiny, Phillip Briglia, and Bobby Briglia, Nick Millard and several grandnieces and nephews.

A 1971 graduate of Union-Endicott Central School, Rick also attended the University of Texas at El Paso, and later received an Associate's Degree from Corning Community College. Rick was active in the local real estate business for many years as the managing Broker of C.R. Realty in Endicott. He was later a case monitor for social services in southeastern Pennsylvania. Rick always chose his own path. He lived and he died on his own terms.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital, for assisting the family with communications with Rick in his last days.

Services will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved