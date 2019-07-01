Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Raritan River Boat Club
200 Player Ave.
Edison, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Levens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Bones" Levens


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Bones" Levens Obituary
Richard "Bones" Levens

Thompson, PA - Richard "Bones" Levens, born January 6, 1959, of Thompson, PA, died peacefully in his sleep on June 28, 2019. He was born in Dover, NJ, and a longtime resident of Edison, NJ.

He is survived by his loving fiancée, Yvonne Puffpaff, his children Erik and daughter-in-law Amy Levens, son Daniel Levens and his fiancée Charlene Crombie and daughter Lindsey Levens and her boyfriend Andrew Zuidema. He's also survived by his 9 grandchildren, four siblings, Julie Kline, Kathy Enoch, Carole Kociban and Wayne Levens and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Edith Levens and his brother John Levens.

It was his wish to be cremated without a viewing, a celebration of life will be held on July 20, 2019, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Raritan River Boat Club, 200 Player Ave., Edison, NJ 08817.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.