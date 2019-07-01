|
Richard "Bones" Levens
Thompson, PA - Richard "Bones" Levens, born January 6, 1959, of Thompson, PA, died peacefully in his sleep on June 28, 2019. He was born in Dover, NJ, and a longtime resident of Edison, NJ.
He is survived by his loving fiancée, Yvonne Puffpaff, his children Erik and daughter-in-law Amy Levens, son Daniel Levens and his fiancée Charlene Crombie and daughter Lindsey Levens and her boyfriend Andrew Zuidema. He's also survived by his 9 grandchildren, four siblings, Julie Kline, Kathy Enoch, Carole Kociban and Wayne Levens and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Edith Levens and his brother John Levens.
It was his wish to be cremated without a viewing, a celebration of life will be held on July 20, 2019, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Raritan River Boat Club, 200 Player Ave., Edison, NJ 08817.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 1, 2019