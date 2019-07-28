|
Richard Litzel
Newark Valley - Richard Henry Litzel passed away at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age 79. He was born in New York City the son of Henry and Louise Litzel. Dick moved to Long Island as a teen and began digging for clams on the North Shore of Long Island. After receiving a BA in Education he decided digging clams and being on the water was what he wanted. He eventually started his own business, Centerport Clam, first on Long Island and in the early 1970's moved the business and family to Upstate New York and settled in Berkshire, where he expanded the business to a Wholesale Seafood business. In the 1980's he discovered a passion for running and first ran Marathons and eventually started Triathlons in which he excelled up to age 74. Starting Ironman distance at age 59, he completed 23 Ironman Races and finished in the top ten in his age group at the World Ironman Championships in Hawaii seven times. He and Paula, his wife of 27 years, also became Scuba Diving Instructors and spent 23 winters on their second home, the Island of Saba, working on dive boats and making many good friends. Dick also enjoyed deer hunting and landscaping, but often remarked that his best times were being on the water. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was loved and will be missed by many. Besides his wife and her extended family, he is survived by his children John, Stacey, Cathe, and Tammy and their spouses and children; his sister Louise and family; John and Cathe's mother Joan; and many special friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St, Newark Valley, NY. A private service will be held there on Monday, August 5th. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be written in Dick's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 28, 2019