Richard Lupo II
Endicott - Richard Lupo II (26) passed unexpectedly Wednesday September 30th. He is predeceased by grandparents Richard Lupo, Robert and Marie Barrett, Alice and Milo Burran and Godfather/ Uncle Robert Barrett. Survived by parents John and Michelle Lupo, sisters Edith Lupo, Randy Storms and Angela Lopez. Nephews Daniel Jackson, Domonick Jackson, Avery Storms and Landon Lopez. Nieces Briella Lopez and Aubrey Storms as well as many Aunts, Uncles and cousins and a very special friend Bekah Hills. Richie played football but his real passion was wrestling and was very proud to be a UE tiger for over 12 years as well as the recipient of the section IV sportsmanship award. Motivated and hard working he quickly advanced from temp to floor supervisor at Binghamton Precast. When not working Richie enjoyed music, motorcycles, his beloved pets and his family. A free spirit with a big heart he had many friends and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until time of service at Our Lady of Good Council catholic church on Main Street in Endicott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Richie's memory may be made to crisistextline.org
or afsp.org