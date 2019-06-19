|
|
Richard Miller
Longwood, FL - Richard (Rick) Miller has passed away on May 14, 2019, at his home in Longwood, FL. He was born in Endicott, NY in 1940. In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Delores Miller, daughter Linda and her husband John, son Tom and his wife Diane, brother Jerry Miller, and grandson Craig.
He is survived by daughters Margie (Dan), Brenda (Mick), and Barbra (Jason); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives and life-long friends in the Triple Cities area.
Rick had a passion for classic cars and was a talented auto mechanic. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 19, 2019