Richard MIller
Whitney Point - Richard J Miller, 58, of Whitney Point, NY, passed unexpectedly to his eternal rest on October 18, 2019, at his home in the presence of his wife, Michele.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Rita Miller; his uncles Louis, Joseph and Richard Miller and William Kenville; his aunts Patricia Miller-Wilson, Eleanor Somers, Karolyn Hamzik; his father-in-law Joseph Collins, his brother-in-law Steve Collins and his niece Courtney Rae.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Michele; his children, Brandon and Kimberly Schuldt, Kelly and Kristofer Dean, Richard Miller, Jr and fiance Madison Severcool and his four grandchildren: Lincoln and Amelia Schuldt and Emery and Kohen Dean, all of whom he adored.
He is also survived by his siblings, Glenn and Amata Miller, Linda and John Kittredge, Edward and Judy Miller, and Judith Miller; his mother-in-law Linda Collins, Michele's siblings, Rose and Mike Dean and Carolyn and Darin Rae; and his aunts Violet Kenville and Anita Miller. Richard will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews, his cousins and his great friends.
Richard was born on June 6, 1961, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY, to Edward and Rita Miller. He graduated from Binghamton High School and attended Daniel Webster College after which he eventually went into business with his two brothers, Glenn and Ed. It was through Sure Temp that he met his wife, Michele.
Richard and Michele started their family in Whitney Point, NY, which was his greatest joy in the world. Richard was unfailingly supportive of his wife and children and never hesitated to do what he could in order to make them happy. He was somehow there, whether it was driving all over the country for Kelly's softball tournaments, attending countless heavy metal shows featuring Brandon's drumming, coaching youth football and beyond for Richie, or building a sewing room for his "honey" Michele to quilt. Richard's true passion in life was his family and it brought him endless amounts of joy to see his children achieve their dreams.
Richard was everyone's favorite. He had a way of lighting up a room and making everyone in it laugh within minutes of arriving. Richard's good-natured jabs and unusual nicknames for his family members were his way of communication. He would tell the same jokes, over and over, for years and never failed to elicit a laugh - often to the point of hysterics. As new members joined the family, Richard was always one of the first to welcome them in, usually by making a joke. It didn't take long before he was that newcomer's favorite, too.
In addition to being the center of the family at home, Richard was instrumental in the creation and running of the family business, Sure Temp. He and his brothers ran the business together where Richard also worked alongside his sister-in-law and nephews. At work, Richard was loved by his employees and he truly cared for them, too. As with his family, Richard went out of his way to advocate for his employees and to treat them with kindness and respect. "The Shop" simply won't be the same without him.
Richard often said that when he married Michele, the newspaper headline that day was "Girl Gets Lucky," which is true. Anyone who had the pleasure to meet and know Richard was lucky to have him in their life. He embodied all of the qualities that make up a good husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Richard was loyal, kind, generous and caring and will be deeply missed by all.
Calling hours will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Johnson City, NY on Tuesday, October 22 from 3 to 6 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 23 at 9:30 AM followed by his burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019