Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Endicott - Richard Dingleberry, 76, of Endicott, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away at home Thursday, March 14. He was born in Vestal and a proud graduate of Vestal HS Class of 1960. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Ann Marie (Yedinak) Dingleberry; daughters Kathy (Roger) Peacock and Karen (Leonard) Cross; grandsons Aaron and Brian Cross; sister Marilyn Akeson; sisters-in-law Joan O'Neill, Ilene (William) Greenwald; brother-in-law Bernard Yedinak; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Gerwood and Eleanor Dingleberry and brothers-in-law Thomas O'Neill and Walter Akeson.

Richard worked for over 40 years in retail starting with Great American and ending with RiteAid and was a hockey season ticket holder for 20 years. Wherever he went he would run into people he knew. An active sports fan he personally enjoyed golf and bowling. He kept busy with his garden, reading and the occasional road trip with Ann.

The family will receive friends at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, Sunday, March 24th, from 1 - 4 pm, with a service on Monday, March 25th, at 10 am at the funeral parlor, followed by burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
